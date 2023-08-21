UP: Police busts gang for cheating people in name of PMMY scheme in Kanpur, 8 held 

A total of eight accused from a gang including a woman have been arrested in connection with cheating people in the name of the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojna scheme, an official statement said on Monday. Police said that it has busted an interstate gang involved in cheating in the name of a Prime Minister's loan scheme in Kanpur.

"These gangs used to put up posters at various places and used to cheat people in the name of getting easy loans. They used to print the pamphlets in the name of the scheme and get them circulated through the newspapers in remote areas where people are less aware of the scheme," said Vijay Dhull DCP (West). "They used to charge them in various installments in the name of processing fees. And after this, they used to switch off the number and changed the bank account," he added.

Police said that a total of 16 mobile phones and laptops, checkbooks and 15 Debit/credit cards and SIM cards were recovered from the gang. Police also said that more than 5000 pamphlets have been recovered from their office. Police said that a case has been registered at Chaubepur police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

