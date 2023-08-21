Left Menu

UP: Police busts gang for cheating people in name of PMMY scheme in Kanpur, 8 held 

A total of eight accused from a gang including a woman have been arrested in connection with cheating people in the name of the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojna scheme, an official statement said on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:17 IST
UP: Police busts gang for cheating people in name of PMMY scheme in Kanpur, 8 held 
Vijay Dhull DCP (West), Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of eight accused from a gang including a woman have been arrested in connection with cheating people in the name of the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojna scheme, an official statement said on Monday. Police said that it has busted an interstate gang involved in cheating in the name of a Prime Minister's loan scheme in Kanpur.

"These gangs used to put up posters at various places and used to cheat people in the name of getting easy loans. They used to print the pamphlets in the name of the scheme and get them circulated through the newspapers in remote areas where people are less aware of the scheme," said Vijay Dhull DCP (West). "They used to charge them in various installments in the name of processing fees. And after this, they used to switch off the number and changed the bank account," he added.

Police said that a total of 16 mobile phones and laptops, checkbooks and 15 Debit/credit cards and SIM cards were recovered from the gang. Police also said that more than 5000 pamphlets have been recovered from their office. Police said that a case has been registered at Chaubepur police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023