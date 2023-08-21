Kalyan Singh left CM's chair for Lord Ram, his dream is coming true today: Yogi Adityanath

Former Chief Minister and Governor late Kalyan Singh preferred to dedicate himself to the more important task of serving Lord Ram than to remain comfortably seated on the Chief Minister's chair, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. Speaking at a ceremony to pay tributes to the departed leader on the occasion of Kalyan Singh's second death anniversary, which was also attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, CM Yogi said that the construction of a grand Ram temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya is the result of the campaign that went on from 1990 to 1992 and continued thereafter.

The Chief Minister said that in January 2024, after a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will finally grace his majestic temple, "bestowing blessings upon us. At that moment, the soul of Kalyan Singh will find peace and contentment. He will shower blessings on us because the task for which he left his chief ministership, is finally being accomplished." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that whenever Kalyan Singh got an opportunity to express his views on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 'Ekaatm Manavaad', he clearly said that food to the stomach, love to the mind, thoughts to the brain and rituals to the soul is 'Ekaatm Manavaad'. According to this, Kalyan Singh lived his life. The Chief Minister added: "Today we are commemorating the death anniversary of Kalyan Singh as 'Hindu Gaurav Divas'. We all know that in 1991 when the BJP administration was established under Kalyan Singh's leadership, a climate of safety and sound governance was established in the state. Today is a day of beautiful coincidence because it is both Nag Panchami, a holy festival, and World Entrepreneurship Day."

On World Entrepreneurship Day, the Chief Minister thanked and congratulated crores of entrepreneurs of India for demonstrating increased zeal for 'Make in India' across the globe. He specially mentioned that in 1991, Kalyan Singh had formed 'Tala Nagri' to give a new identity to the entrepreneurs of Aligarh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that when the BJP government was formed in the state in 2017, work was started on One District One Product (ODOP) to promote traditional enterprises and give a new identity to the MSME sector.

He further said that Aligarh is getting global recognition because of ODOP. This work was accomplished because when the power of the double-engine government moves forward with the blessings of the general public, then every wish is fulfilled. A grand temple is being built in Ayodhya, while Kashi Vishwanath, the development of Brajteerth and all the big projects of development which were never even thought of, are being seen taking concrete shape today, Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister informed that on the occasion of Kalyan Singh's death anniversary, the biggest cancer institute of UP has been renamed as Kalyan Singh Cancer Super Specialty Hospital. Apart from this, the medical college under construction in Bulandshahr, which was once the workplace of Kalyan Singh, has also been named after Kalyan Singh. The youth of Bulandshahr and surrounding areas will start getting admission to the medical college.

On this occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Etah MP and self. Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh 'Raju Bhaiya' along with other ministers, MPs-MLAs and other people's representatives from the centre and the state were present. (ANI)

