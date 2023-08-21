Banker dies by suicide alleging police harassment in loan case

A banker employed with Bank of India in Anantpur under Chutia Police Station of Ranchi died by suicide, police said today. Before his demise, Supriyo Majumder penned a five-page suicide note detailing relentless harassment by the Ramgarh police in connection with a loan case.

Shubhanshu Jain, SP City Ranchi said, "Suicide report of a Bank official has been filed in Chutia police station yesterday evening. He had alleged in his suicide note that he was being harassed by the Ramgarh police. His dead body has now been sent for post-mortem. Now we are waiting for his family members to file an official complaint so that further investigation can be done after re-registering". Majumder, who had worked at the Ramgarh Cantt branch since August 2015, allegedly succumbed to the pressure exerted on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the loan case.

In the suicide note, he expressed that he had processed the loan request as per the instructions of his seniors, given his inexperience at the time, without a full understanding of the rules and regulations. The CBI, in 2018, had registered two cases in which Majumder had been given a clean chit after an exhaustive investigation.

The agency had meticulously examined his facts and submissions, accepting his plea of innocence. Moreover, he was listed as an eyewitness in the cases. The loan case that plagued him involved a borrower alleging that the bank had not disbursed funds for two vehicles, while bank records showed otherwise.

Majumder had, in fact, withdrawn the amount. This case, numbered 361/2018, resulted in him receiving notices and regular summons from the Ramgarh Police. In his suicide note, the deceased banker squarely blamed the unrelenting harassment inflicted upon him by the Ramgarh Police as the primary reason for his extreme decision. His family, grieving his loss, echoes these claims. (ANI)

