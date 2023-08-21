“Modi govt has made zero compromises”: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar over Rahul Gandhi’s China claim

Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that China has occupied land in India, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has made "zero compromises." He further accused Rahul Gandhi of "meeting" with Chinese Ambassadors adding that the Congress MP has done an MoU with China.

"How's Rahul Gandhi speaking anything about China? He has done an MoU with China, and he keeps meeting Chinese Ambassadors. Now, he will teach us what to do with China...Rahul Gandhi's Government (Congress) used to say that they will not construct roads because the Chinese government will get angry...PM Modi's government has done zero compromises, without letting any country violate our territorial integrity even by a single inch," MoS Chandrasekhar said. Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's China remarks, accusing the latter of engaging in secret talks with officials of China at a time when the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to the Peoples Liberation Army of China.

Speaking to ANI in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "When our Army was giving a befitting reply to the Chinese Army, Rahul Gandhi was busy having secret talks with Chinese officials…" Thakur took a dig at the previous UPA regimes for not granting Ladakh the status of a Union Territory for the last 75 years.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut agreed with the statements of Rahul Gandhi over Chinese troops and said that if Rahul Gandhi says something, he says it thoughtfully. "China has captured India's land and there is evidence of it as well. If Defence Minister and Prime Minister do not accept this, I think it is an injustice to Mother India. If Rahul Gandhi says something he says it thoughtfully," Raut added.

Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. (ANI)

