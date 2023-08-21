Telangana polls: CM KCR to contest from Gajwel, Kamareddy Assembly constituencies

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao will be contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming State Assembly elections. While addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan today, he said he will be contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

BRS changed the candidates in seven constituencies including Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Vemulawada. "We are releasing the candidate list for Assembly elections 2023. There are not many changes than previous elections. There are only 7 changes. There are good leaders in these 7, like our Vemulawada MLA. But we had to change him because of an ongoing case against him. The MLA candidates for Vemulawada, Boath, Station Ghanpur, Asifabad, Wyra, Korutla and Uppal have been changed," CM KCR said.

Further, the BRS chief said that their party sees the elections as a task, unlike other parties who see it as a "political game." "In Korutla, the sitting MLA Vidyasagar Rao has requested to give his seat to his son due to his health problems and we have accepted his request. His son Sanjay is also an active worker. We have fielded new faces in 4 places. The candidates for four Assembly constituencies namely Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal and Jangaon will be announced later. The candidates who did not get seats need not feel disappointed. Other parties see elections as a political game, but BRS sees it as a task," he said.

Talking about the welfare works in the state, the Chief Minister said that Telangana has made huge progress in major sectors and is "number one in welfare." "Telangana is number one in per capita income and per capita power utilisation. BRS has also succeeded in giving 24-hour high-quality power to all sectors," he said.

He further expressed his confidence in winning the Assembly polls and also appealed to the people to mandate the party on more seats. "We hope that we will win around 95 to 105 seats. On October 16, we will release a manifesto in Warangal," he added.

On asked about Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, KCR said, "If he abides by the party, it is okay. If he is not going to abide by the party, it is his choice." He said that the party has decided and he is contesting from two seats.

"Earlier I had won as MP from Karimnagar earlier and also contested from Mahabubnagar and won. It was the request of our Kamareddy MLA to contest there. Our Nizambad Minister and leaders and some other leaders also requested to contest from other districts, but I have chosen Kamareddy. There is nothing special in it," KCR said. KCR further said, "I have no iota of doubt that AIMIM and BRS together will win all the 29 seats in the erstwhile Rangareddy district and Hyderabad."

The BRS chief said that there is no internal fight in their party. "Ours is a highly disciplined party. Thus, we have announced 115 candidates today," he said. He also said that BRS will not alliance with anyone but the mission to change India will continue.

"After the elections, we will visit other states including Maharashtra and the mission to change India will continue. We will not alliance with anyone," he added. The 2023 Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year to elect all 119 members of the state's legislature. (ANI)

