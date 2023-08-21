Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces under Orchha Police Station area in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, officials said. According to SP Narayanpur Pushkar Sharma, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the Naxal.

"Body of a naxal was recovered in a search operation after an exchange of fire between naxals and security forces under Orchha Police Station on Monday morning," SP Sharma said. "Bodies of some more naxals are expected to be recovered from the location, a search operation is underway," he added.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a Naxal couple, one among whom was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture, surrendered before security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said. According to the police, the couple surrendered after facing "discrimination" within the rank and file of the banned Left-wing outfit.

The surrendered Naxal couple identified as Muchaki Galle and Muchaki Bhima, informed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Tongpal Tomesh Verma, confirming that the female Naxal cadre was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. "The Naxal couple surrendered before security forces as part of an ongoing campaign named ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term in the Gondi dialect meaning New Dawn). The campaign was launched by the Chhattisgarh government as part of its surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals," the SDOP said. (ANI)

