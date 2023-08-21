Himachal: Last rites of army jawan killed in Ladakh accident performed at his native village

The mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, who was among the nine soldiers who lost their lives in an accident in Ladakh, have been cremated on Monday in his native village in Shimla district. An army officer and eight soldiers were killed after an army truck veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Kiari in Leh on Saturday evening.

Vijay Kumar, hailing from Shimla's Diman village in Himachal Pradesh, was among the nine fallen Bravehearts. Earlier, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised in Leh to pay homage to the Bravehearts who died in the line of duty in Leh district on Saturday, the Army said.

"In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Fire and Fury Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage with full military honours to the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty, in Ladakh on 19 August," the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, said on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh, an army officer has said earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the loss of lives in the Ladakh accident, saying their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, PM Modi posted, "Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday also expressed grief over the death of nine soldiers and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI)

