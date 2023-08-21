Left Menu

J-K: Army carries out rescue of civil truck from Nausera Tawi River

The Indian Army, stationed at Tian, Naushera launched a swift and well-coordinated rescue operation to save lives after a civil truck transporting essential rations slipped and fell into the Naushera Tawi River while en route from Rajouri to Jammu, an official release said.

J-K: Army carries out rescue of civil truck from Nausera Tawi River
Indian Army carries out rescue of civil truck (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army, stationed at Tian, Naushera launched a swift and well-coordinated rescue operation to save lives after a civil truck transporting essential rations slipped and fell into the Naushera Tawi River on Monday while en route from Rajouri to Jammu, an official release said. The Indian Army acted promptly and effectively to save lives and mitigate the impact of the incident.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Army immediately initiated a joint effort with local Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to execute a complex rescue mission. The submerged truck posed a significant challenge due to the fast-flowing river currents, requiring specialized recovery techniques to ensure the safety of survivors. The collaborative efforts of the Indian Army's rescue teams, working seamlessly with the Police and CRPF, resulted in the successful extrication of the submerged truck.

The rescue operation showcased the dedication, professionalism, and resourcefulness of the personnel involved, highlighting their commitment to preserving life and maintaining public safety. While the immediate rescue operation has led to the successful rescue of survivors from the submerged truck, additional details surrounding the incident are currently being investigated. The operation remains ongoing as the combined forces continue their relentless efforts to ensure the well-being of all individuals involved.

The Indian Army's rapid and coordinated response underscores its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and welfare of citizens. Through their proficient handling of challenging situations, they exemplify their readiness to serve the community in times of crisis, upholding the highest standards of responsibility and duty. (ANI)

