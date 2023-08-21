Left Menu

DRI seizes Amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 cr at IGI Airport, 2 arrested

According to DRI officials, based on intelligence, one Cameroonian National who came from Adis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-688 on August 17, was apprehended by DRI officers.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:02 IST
DRI seizes Amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 cr at IGI Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence foiled a drug smuggling operation and arrested two passengers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi and seized 2.090 Kg of contraband (Amphetamine) worth Rs. 16.72 Crore, officials said. According to DRI officials, based on intelligence, one Cameroonian National who came from Adis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-688 on August 17, was apprehended by DRI officers.

On Examination of his luggage, 1 packet (gross wt- 2.090 Kg) of white powder was found and based on suspicion the content of the packets was tested with a field drug detection kit and the same tested positive for "Amphetamine", substance covered under NDPS Act 1985. "In follow-up action subsequently, a Nigerian national was apprehended," the officials added.

Both the passenger were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

