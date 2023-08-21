Pune Police arrests 6 persons, including a fortune teller in multi-crore robbery plot

The Pune Rural Police have apprehended a gang of five robbers who had sought the assistance of a "fortune teller" to orchestrate a robbery valued at over Rs 1 crore in Baramati town of Pune district, officials said. The police also arrested the fortune teller and recovered a substantial cache of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 76 lakh.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pune Rural Police Ankit Goya, the accused have been identified as Sachin Jagdhane, Rayba Chavan, Ravindra Bhosale, Duryodhan alias Dipak Jadhav, Nitin and a fortune teller named Ramchandra Chavan. SP Goyal said that the robbery unfolded at the residence of Sagar Gophane, a local resident while he was away from town.

"The assailants entered his home, silenced his wife, bound her hands and legs, and absconded with Rs 95 lakh in cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs 11 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs 1.7 crore," he added. The five accused have been apprehended and interrogated by the police under IPC sections 394 and 34.

"During the questioning, these accused confessed their involvement in the crime and disclosed that they had consulted a local fortune teller named to ascertain an auspicious time for executing their plans of robbery," SP Goyal said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

