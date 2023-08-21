“Trying to cover up misgovernance by blaming…”: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits out at BJP

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the BJP is trying to cover up the misgovernance of the Central government by blaming Rahul Gandhi. "By blaming Rahul Gandhi, you (BJP) are trying to cover up the misgovernance and failures of the Prime Minister. They are trying to hide the truth," he said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi is on the ground speaking to people. "He is voicing the truth of the people of Leh and Ladakh," he added. "I still demand what did the Prime Minister concede to when he spoke to President Xi Jinping in the Bali session of G 20? Why did the MEA hide what was discussed between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping? Even today, the MEA is not clear with the details of the conversations that the Prime Minister had. PM Modi, instead of hiding the truth, should speak in Parliament both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and tell the nation what he has agreed to with President Xi Jinping," he added.

He was referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark while in Ladakh that the Centre's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

Speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul. (ANI)

