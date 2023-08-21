One killed as building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla 

In a tragic incident, a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area collapsed on Monday, resulting in the death of a young woman. The incident occurred at approximately 19:50 hrs (IST), said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The collapsed structure, identified as the Subhash Nagar's Sumera Bhai Building, was a three-storeyed construction. The mishap led to the collapse of the compound wall, which subsequently fell onto an adjacent chawl, causing substantial damage. The incident site is situated near Shiv Mandir, behind Bharat Talkies, in Kurla (West). The BMC's MFB (Municipal Fire Brigade) said that one individual, identified as Vaishnavi Prajapati, an 18-year-old female, was declared brought dead upon her arrival at Kurla Bhaba Hospital.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

