BRIEF-Softbank-Backed Arm Files F-1 Document With U.S. SEC

ARM LTD: * SOFTBANK-BACKED ARM FILES F-1 DOCUMENT WITH U.S. SEC

* ARM LTD - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST OUR ADSS ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET (“NASDAQ”) UNDER THE SYMBOL “ARM” * ARM LTD SAYS BARCLAYS, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MIZUHO, BOFA SECURITIES AND CITIGROUP ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITER TO IPO

* ARM LTD - IN AUGUST, UNIT OF SOFTBANK GROUP BOUGHT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF SOFTBANK VISION FUND’S ABOUT 25% INTEREST IN ARM LTD AT ABOUT $16.1 BILLION * ARM LTD - DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES,JEFFERIES,BNP PARIBAS,CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB,MUFG,NATIXIS, SANTANDER AND SMBC NIKKO ARE ALSO AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ARM LTD - BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS AMERICA, EVERCORE ISI, GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES AND HSBC ARE ALSO AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO * ARM LTD - KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS, LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS, RAMIREZ & CO, ROSENBLATT, SOCIETE GENERALE, TD COWEN AND WOLFE ARE ALSO AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ARM LTD SAYS CO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF ADSS BY SELLING SHAREHOLDER * ARM LTD SAYS ALL NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF ADSS IN THIS IPO WILL GO TO SELLING SHAREHOLDER

* ARM LTD - ON AUG 19, SOME UNITS OF SOFTBANK GROUP ENTERED NEW SOFTBANK GROUP FACILITY, PURSUANT TO WHICH UNIT OF SOFTBANK GROUP EXPECTED TO BORROW UP TO $8.5 BILLION * ARM LTD - NEW SOFTBANK GROUP FACILITY WILL INITIALLY BE SECURED BY PLEDGE OF 769.03 MILLION OF CO'S ORDINARY SHARES

