BRIEF-Arm Ltd Says Total Revenue Was $2,679 Million For Year Ended March 31, 2023

Arm LTD: * ARM SAYS INTEND TO RETAIN ANY EARNINGS FOR USE IN OUR BUSINESS AND DO NOT CURRENTLY INTEND TO PAY DIVIDENDS ON OUR ORDINARY SHARES OR ADSS

* ARM SAYS DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF ANY FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL BE AT THE DISCRETION OF OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS * ARM LTD SAYS SUBSEQUENT TO JUNE 30, 2023, THE COMPANY OBTAINED BOARD APPROVAL TO COMMENCE CORPORATE REORGANIZATION STEPS

* ARM LTD SAYS TOTAL REVENUE WAS $2,679 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 * ARM LTD - CORPORATE REORGANIZATION BEING EFFECTED FOR REORGANIZING CO'S CORPORATE STRUCTURE, IN WHICH ARM LTD TO BECOME UNIT OF ARM HOLDINGS LIMITED

* ARM LTD SAYS NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $524 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

