Left Menu

J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates international buyer-seller meet in Srinagar

With an aim to increase demand for local products in the global market, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the international buyer-seller meet at the University of Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:22 IST
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates international buyer-seller meet in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to increase demand for local products in the global market, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the international buyer-seller meet at the University of Kashmir. As many 24 International and many domestic buyers are participating in the two-day buyer-seller meet.

At the inauguration of the International Buyer-Seller meet in Srinagar, LG Sinha says, "This event offers international buyers an opportunity to come together to connect, exchange ideas and forge partnerships that will save the future of this union territory. And I'm confident the gifted hands of artisans will bring joy and happiness to the global family." L-G said the growth potential of the handloom and handicraft sector and the increasing demand for local products in the global market.

"The transformation of Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years is also reflected in the aspiration of our society to build a vibrant economic ecosystem and to ensure the reach of our artistic creations to the global market," he added. J-K Governor also talked about the transformational journey of J-K over the last few years.

"J-K is witnessing the dawn of a new era, rooted in peace and stability giving rise to economic, social and cultural renaissance. We are committed to providing an enabling and conducive environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and entrepreneurs can realize their dreams," he said. Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director JKTPO; N Shreedhar, Executive Director HEPC, Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University; HoDs, representatives from Industry, exhibitors, buyers from different parts of the country and the globe were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023