J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates international buyer-seller meet in Srinagar

With an aim to increase demand for local products in the global market, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the international buyer-seller meet at the University of Kashmir. As many 24 International and many domestic buyers are participating in the two-day buyer-seller meet.

At the inauguration of the International Buyer-Seller meet in Srinagar, LG Sinha says, "This event offers international buyers an opportunity to come together to connect, exchange ideas and forge partnerships that will save the future of this union territory. And I'm confident the gifted hands of artisans will bring joy and happiness to the global family." L-G said the growth potential of the handloom and handicraft sector and the increasing demand for local products in the global market.

"The transformation of Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years is also reflected in the aspiration of our society to build a vibrant economic ecosystem and to ensure the reach of our artistic creations to the global market," he added. J-K Governor also talked about the transformational journey of J-K over the last few years.

"J-K is witnessing the dawn of a new era, rooted in peace and stability giving rise to economic, social and cultural renaissance. We are committed to providing an enabling and conducive environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and entrepreneurs can realize their dreams," he said. Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director JKTPO; N Shreedhar, Executive Director HEPC, Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University; HoDs, representatives from Industry, exhibitors, buyers from different parts of the country and the globe were present. (ANI)

