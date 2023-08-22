"Our party has given maximum sacrifices after security forces": Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said that after security forces, his party workers have sacrificed their lives because of terrorism in the Kashmir valley. "We are also living here. The people who have misguided the people of J-K are the real culprits who brought the guns. Where you are standing is the National Conference office, our party has given the maximum sacrifices after security forces," Omar Abdullah said when asked about the LG's statement.

Jammu and Kasmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that those who misguided the people of Jammu and Kashmir are responsible for the killing of 50,000 Kashmiris. "Our office is full of photographs of people who fell victim to the grenade attacks, mine attacks and bullets. You are asking me what is the impact of the killings (Tabahi) You should ask my friends, and family members we know. LG has come now and he will go tomorrow," he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that people taking guns into their hands is not in the interest of Kashmir which the NC has been saying since day one. "We know what is the impact of guns on the families of J-K, we have been saying for the very first day people have been misguided. People were given guns on the pretext of giving false dreams. Those dreams were never fulfilled but here the graveyards are full. Our rivers were flooded with blood. LG has not said something that we have not been raising since the first day," Omar Abdullah said.

On the Ladakh administration's legal objection regarding the NC symbol in Hill Council elections in the Union Territory, he said that the administration is compelled to approach the court because of BJP's pressure. "We have now got used to fighting against this government. Due to BJP's pressure, the Ladakh administration is forced to approach the court again and again. We want our symbol on which we want to contest elections. Why does the Ladakh administration have an objection to it? We went to HC, and the single-judge bench decided in our favour. They filed a 300-page appeal before a Division Bench, we succeeded there as well. Now we hear that they are filing an SLP in the Supreme Court," he said.

He asked whether the NC symbol in Hill Council elections had become such a big issue that the administration had to go to the SC. (ANI)

