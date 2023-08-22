Left Menu

PM Modi will become PM for third consecutive time: Assam Minister Atul Bora

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday said that Narendra Modi will become India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. "There is no doubt about it. The Modi wave is still in the country. Recently we were present at the NDA meeting. I personally took part in the meeting and BJP president JP Nadda invited us. The people of India can't forget the past. The Modi wave is still there. In Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, many development works have been done. Congress was in power for a long period, but what they did during their tenure. They did nothing. What has been done in the last two years, the people will support NDA," Atul Bora told ANI.

On the other hand, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a crucial General Council Meeting of AGP was held in Guwahati on Monday and several decisions were taken during the meeting to strengthen the party across the state and prepared its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Lok Sabha is very close and the Panchayat election is also very close. We have discussed various issues in the General Council Meeting which is the highest body of our party. After delimitation for assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam, it is our first meeting. We have also discussed the upcoming elections. I think the party will be highly benefited following this meeting," Atul Bora said.

He further said that, this time AGP will send its representative to the Lok Sabha and for that his party will discuss with the BJP for seat sharing also. "I am very much sure that this time AGP will able to send the representative to the parliament," Atul Bora said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

