Body of Naxal recovered in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The body of a naxal was recovered by security forces from Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a top police official said.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:28 IST
Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, Pushkar Sharma(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of a naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district, a top police official said. The identity of the deceased naxal of the banned left-wing outfit is being ascertained.

The incident occurred on Monday at 9:00 am. Orchha police station received information about the presence of left-wing extremists in a village. A team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a party from Bastar was formed to launch an anti-naxal operation, the official said.

Following the operation, a combing operation was carried out in the area. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Pushkar Sharma said, "The body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces under the Orchha Police Station area in the Narayanpur district".

The official said that arms and ammunition including a 315-bore rifle and a .12-bore rifle were recovered from the possession of the killed naxal. There is the possibility of more naxals being injured during the operation, he said.

Earlier in August, a Naxal couple, one among whom was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture, surrendered before security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said. According to the police, the couple surrendered after facing "discrimination" within the rank and file of the banned Left-wing outfit.

"The Naxal couple surrendered before security forces as part of an ongoing campaign named 'Puna Narkom' (a term in the Gondi dialect meaning New Dawn). The campaign was launched by the Chhattisgarh government as part of its surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals," the SDOP  had said. (ANI)

