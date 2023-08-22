UP: CM Adityanath condoles loss of life in Auraiya accident, orders best treatment for injured

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over a road accident in Auraiya district, which left a woman dead and many injured. The chief minister directed officials of the district administration to ensure that the injured are admitted to the hospital at the earliest.

A bus, packed with pilgrims bound for Mathura, overturned at Auraiya in the wee hours of Tuesday, according to sources. CM Adityanath further ordered officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured while wishing them a speedy recovery.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

