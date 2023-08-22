Khakha's wife sent to judicial custody, rape accused husband to be produced today: Delhi Police
The rape-accused Delhi government official, who allegedly sexually harassed his friend's minor daughter for several months and impregnate her, will be produced in the court on Tuesday, police said.
The rape-accused Delhi government official, who allegedly sexually harassed his friend's minor daughter for several months and impregnated her, will be produced before a the court on Tuesday, police said. The Delhi Police arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor.
The two accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50). Earlier on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi said that Khakha's wife threatened the victim and made the minor victim undergo an abortion.
Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the accused's wife was produced yesterday and was sent to judicial custody by a court. "Khakha will be produced today at some time in the day," they added. Earlier on Monday, Khakha, who was the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government, was suspended later.
According to Delhi police following the death of her father, who was also a Delhi government employee, the minor was living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021. (ANI)
