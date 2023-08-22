Left Menu

Tree Machine Services receives Supreme Winner of 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards

New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd received the overall Supreme Award at an event hosted at the Beehive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:45 IST
Tree Machine Services receives Supreme Winner of 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards
Damien O’Connor said the need for resilience and providing wellbeing and other support for employees has been top of mind in recent years. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A primary sector employer that focuses on helping young people reach their potential is the Supreme Winner of the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced last night.

New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd received the overall Supreme Award at an event hosted at the Beehive.

“The competitive advantage of our food and fibre sector is our people. By attracting and nurturing young people we will continue our impressive export growth into the future,” Damien O’Connor said.

“The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards celebrate and shine a light on employers who put their teams at the heart of their businesses. Good employers help show Kiwis, including our youngest, the great work and strong support available throughout the sector.

“We received a record number of entries this year and the quality of them shows the positive shift happening. I would like to congratulate all of tonight’s winners who were selected from an impressive group of finalists.”

“Tree Machine Services centres their business on building the success of their people with training, qualifications, and experience to equip them for the future.

“This includes both personal and professional coaching in areas such as communication, time management and leadership, and regular check-ins to discuss progression, issues, and ideas.

“Their key focus is ensuring the success of their people both at, and outside, of work.”

Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury received ‘highly commended’ in the Supreme Award category for its commitment to health and safety for staff.

Other winners were:

Central Cherry Partnership Ltd from Central Otago (Employee Development Award)

Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury (Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award)

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay (Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award)

Tree Machine Services Ltd from New Plymouth and Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury (joint winners Small Business Recognition Award)

Tree Machine Services Ltd from New Plymouth (Māori Agribusiness Award).

Damien O’Connor said the need for resilience and providing wellbeing and other support for employees has been top of mind in recent years.

“The efforts of our farmers, growers, and other agribusinesses to support their staff were essential throughout the pandemic and, for many, during and following this year’s weather events in the North Island,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Our food and fibre sector continues to be a great place to work, where people can build successful, rewarding and life-long careers. 

“The Government and sector continue to work together to explore ways to boost working standards and wellbeing, and provide training opportunities, scholarships, and leadership programmes. 

“All of the finalists and winners in this year’s Good Employer Awards should be incredibly proud.  They set the benchmark for providing productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments,” Damien O’Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023