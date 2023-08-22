Tree Machine Services receives Supreme Winner of 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards

A primary sector employer that focuses on helping young people reach their potential is the Supreme Winner of the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced last night.

New Plymouth business Tree Machine Services Ltd received the overall Supreme Award at an event hosted at the Beehive.

“The competitive advantage of our food and fibre sector is our people. By attracting and nurturing young people we will continue our impressive export growth into the future,” Damien O’Connor said.

“The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards celebrate and shine a light on employers who put their teams at the heart of their businesses. Good employers help show Kiwis, including our youngest, the great work and strong support available throughout the sector.

“We received a record number of entries this year and the quality of them shows the positive shift happening. I would like to congratulate all of tonight’s winners who were selected from an impressive group of finalists.”

“Tree Machine Services centres their business on building the success of their people with training, qualifications, and experience to equip them for the future.

“This includes both personal and professional coaching in areas such as communication, time management and leadership, and regular check-ins to discuss progression, issues, and ideas.

“Their key focus is ensuring the success of their people both at, and outside, of work.”

Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury received ‘highly commended’ in the Supreme Award category for its commitment to health and safety for staff.

Other winners were:

Central Cherry Partnership Ltd from Central Otago (Employee Development Award)

Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury (Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award)

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay (Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award)

Tree Machine Services Ltd from New Plymouth and Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd from Canterbury (joint winners Small Business Recognition Award)

Tree Machine Services Ltd from New Plymouth (Māori Agribusiness Award).

Damien O’Connor said the need for resilience and providing wellbeing and other support for employees has been top of mind in recent years.

“The efforts of our farmers, growers, and other agribusinesses to support their staff were essential throughout the pandemic and, for many, during and following this year’s weather events in the North Island,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Our food and fibre sector continues to be a great place to work, where people can build successful, rewarding and life-long careers.

“The Government and sector continue to work together to explore ways to boost working standards and wellbeing, and provide training opportunities, scholarships, and leadership programmes.

“All of the finalists and winners in this year’s Good Employer Awards should be incredibly proud. They set the benchmark for providing productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments,” Damien O’Connor said.

