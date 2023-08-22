Left Menu

Karnataka govt planning to increase loan amount given to minority students

Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is thinking to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:06 IST
Karnataka govt planning to increase loan amount given to minority students
Zameer Ahmed Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is thinking to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees. Speaking after launching the schemes for the year 2023-24 formulated by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation(KMDC) on Tuesday, Zameer Ahmed Khan said "At present, the KMDC was giving a loan of Rs 3 lakh to those students who have taken the MBBS admission under the government quota, and that amount may be increased to Rs 5 lakh. This would help the economically weaker students to pursue higher education."

Zameer Ahmed Khan also mentioned that minority students studying abroad may also get a hike in the loan amount. "Rs 20 lakh education loan being given to the minority students who study abroad in the recognised universities to pursue degree and post-graduation. It may be hiked to Rs 30 lakh with the help of KMDC. In the last three years, the state was not getting the National Minority Development Board schemes but after holding a meeting, now we are getting the annual grant of Rs 50 crore," he added.

Minorities Welfare Minister, officially launched Rs 3 lakh subsidy for the unemployed to buy four-wheelers, the Shrama Shakti to impart training in skill development and Rs 50,000 loan scheme for the widow, unmarried and divorced ladies. Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, Director Jilani Mokashi, and KMDC Managing Director Mohammed Nasir were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023