Left Menu

40 pc export duty on onions: Govt's policy neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers, claims Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena UBT on Tuesday slammed the Centre over its decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions, and claimed the governments policy is neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers. The decision led to protests by farmers and traders in various parts of Maharashtra, especially in Nashik district.The policy of the government is neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers, the editorial in Saamana said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:31 IST
40 pc export duty on onions: Govt's policy neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers, claims Sena (UBT)
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday slammed the Centre over its decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions, and claimed the government's policy is neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers. An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' further claimed the Modi government gives assurances of doubling the income of farmers, but works in a way that they do not even get the expected income. On August 19, the central government imposed 40 per cent export duty on onions to restrict outward shipments and boost local availability, amid apprehension about the kharif output and signs of firming of retail prices. The decision led to protests by farmers and traders in various parts of Maharashtra, especially in Nashik district.

“The policy of the government is neither beneficial to farmers nor consumers,” the editorial in Saamana said. Whenever there is a chance for farmers to earn a little more money, the government either resorts to export duty or ban on exports, the Marathi daily claimed. This decision to impose 40 per cent duty was announced all of a sudden, and thousands of tonnes of onion are stuck at the country's ports. If it rots, then it can neither be exported nor sold within the country, the Sena (UBT) said.

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that some ''political opponents'' are creating a ''wrong picture'' about the export duty slapped on onion, and urged farmers not to worry as the Centre has restarted procurement at Rs 2,410 per quintal for its buffer stock.

The minister asserted the decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions has been taken to protect the consumers' interest, but at the same time the Centre has also decided to purchase additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion from farmers to avoid any panic selling.

He also said the government will increase the size of the buffer stock and procure more from farmers if the need arises.

Goyal announced that additional procurement of 2 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer stock will be done at Rs 2,410 per quintal, which he said is a ''historical rate'' and much higher than the average Rs 1,800-1,900 per quintal the farmers normally get from exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023