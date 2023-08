BRIEF-Wolfspeed To Sell RF Business To MACOM For $125 Mln

Wolfspeed Inc: * WOLFSPEED TO SELL RF BUSINESS TO MACOM FOR $125 MILLION

* WOLFSPEED INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION IN CASH AND 711,528 SHARES OF MACOM COMMON STOCK, VALUED AT $50 MILLION * WOLFSPEED INC SEES Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF $185 MILLION TO $205 MILLION

* WOLFSPEED INC SEES Q1 GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.10 TO $1.30 PER DILUTED SHARE * WOLFSPEED INC SEES Q1 NON-GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.60 TO $0.75 PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

