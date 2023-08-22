Chattishgarh-based Coal India subsidiary to provide free medical coaching to children

Chhattisgarh-based Coal India Subsidiary, SECL will provide free residential medical coaching to students of Class 12th, announced the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday. The selection of students for the coaching will be through a competitive exam based on the same pattern as NEET. Under the programme, coaching will be provided to a total batch of 35 students in partnership with a Bilaspur-based private coaching institute.

The move will greatly benefit students from poor economic backgrounds, especially in villages in coal belt areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, aspiring to become doctors but are unable to afford medical coaching, the ministry said in a statement. "Under its CSR initiative, "SECL ke Sushrut", the company will mentor and provide coaching to students to help them prepare for the national medical entrance exam – NEET," the statement read.

The program will be residential with regular national-level test series and mentoring and will include lodging and boarding facilities. To be eligible to apply for the coaching the student must have passed Class 12th in 2023 with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

The applicant must be domiciled in MP or Chhattisgarh, and they must reside in, or their school must be located within a 25 km radius of SECL Establishment in the Operating Districts of Korba, Raigarh, Koriya, Surguja, Surajpur, Balrampur & Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur Districts of Chhattisgarh & Umaria, Annuppur & Shahdol Districts of Madhya Pradesh only. "In addition to the above Gross Income of the Parents or guardians of the applicant should not be more than ₹ 8,00,000/- (Rupees Eight lakhs per Annum). Income Certificate from appropriate Government authority/Income Tax Return of Parents or Ward's Name registered in Below Poverty Line (BPL) Card/ Antyodaya Anna Yojana Card will have to be submitted before admission to coaching programme," the statement added. ANI

