DARPG publishes report on 'Secretariat Reforms' for June-July 2023

In pursuance of the decisions taken in the National workshop on 23.12.2022, DARPG published monthly report on “Secretariat Reforms” for June-July, 2023.

Key highlights of the Report for the month of June-July, 2023 are as follows:

Swachhata Campaign & Reduction in Pendency

3.22 lakh files were reviewed. 1.49 lakh files weeded out, out of 1.96 lakh identified for weeding

8.63 lakh public grievances disposed out of 9.70 lakh received (Disposal rate-88.94%)

40.64 lakh square feet of space freed in June-July, 2023

Rs.37.56 crore revenue earned by scrap disposal in June-July, 2023

Cleanliness Campaign conducted at 7,186 sites

Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making

All Ministries/ Departments of Govt. of India have adopted delayering and are in partially delayered/ fully delayered category (60 fully delayered; 19 partially delayered)

43 Ministries/Departments have reviewed and modified order of delegation 2021-2023

Desk Officer System in operation in 40 Ministries/ Departments

e-Office implementation and analytics

All 75 Ministries which were identified for e-Office 7.0 migration have adopted e-Office 7.0

27.44 lakh active e-Files against 9.24 lakh active physical files in the Central Secretariat

10 Ministries/ Departments have 100% e-Receipts in the month of June, 2023

e-Receipts in June increased to 91.92% from 91.43% in May 2023

Best Practices

Department of Telecommunication: To ensure health and well-being of the employees, a scrap room has been converted to Gym in Department of Telecommunications, Sanchar Bhawan, which was inaugurated on 23rd June, 2023.

Department of Biotechnology: Initiated E-Book, INTRADBT, and eProMIS to enable applicants to submit proposals, create a repository of all schemes, and provide a one-stop source of information to the Department employees. eProMIS enable applicants to submit competitive research grant project proposals under various R&D programs of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) around the year without waiting for specific calls for proposals.

Department of Commerce: has taken several steps for capacity building and training of its employees. In addition to the annual capacity building plan, 30% of the total employees of the Department have completed their training modules on the Dakshata Programme. The Department has developed an intranet portal accessible to all employees, which helps in data dissemination and digitization of administrative procedures. The portal has provisions for conference room booking, online requisition for stationery, the status of VIP references, uploading of OMs/orders, notice board, dashboard, meetings scheduled on a particular day, download of important forms, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)