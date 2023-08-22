Left Menu

Low to moderate flash floods likely to occur in multiple districts of Himachal during next 24 hrs: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that low to moderate flash floods can occur in multiple areas of the state in the next 24 hours. 

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that low to moderate flash floods can occur in multiple districts of the state in the next 24 hours. "Low to Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours," bulletin issued by IMD said.

Met department further said that surface runoff and Inundation may occur at some fully saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to expected persistent rainfall. Earlier as many as 10 people, who got stuck in a motorboat at the Kol dam reservoir in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi after their vessel malfunctioned, were rescued in a midnight operation, NDRF officials said on Monday.

According to officials, personnel of the 14 Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force saved the lives of the 10 persons who were trapped in the dam. (ANI)

