Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana receives death threat via phone, FIR registered against accused

Maharashtra police have registered a case against the accused in connection with allegedly giving death threats to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, police said on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 16:41 IST
Amravati MP Navneet Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra police have registered a case against the accused for allegedly giving death threats to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Vitthal Ra.

Police said that a case has been registered under multiple sections of IPC. "A case has been registered under sections 504, 506 (b) of the IPC for threatening to kill Amravati MP Navneet Rana. The accused used the mobile phone to threaten the MP," police said.

Vinod Guhe who is the Private secretary of Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, lodged a police complaint in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

