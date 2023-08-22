Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain; floods, landslides expected 

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days, an official said. The head of the Indian Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh, Surendra Pal, while speaking to ANI, said the rainfall orange alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts of the state.

According to the alert, incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloud bursts, rising water levels, are expected. The alert continues in Himachal Pradesh even on Tuesday, and a flash flood alert has been issued for 6 districts. A flash flood warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur, officials said.

The effect of the monsoon will remain until August 27 in Himachal Pradesh. After that, the weather is expected to be normal, officials added. Paul added, "Till now, Himachal Pradesh has received 36 per cent more rainfall than normal in the monsoon. All the districts of Himachal Pradesh have received above-normal rainfall. After decades, this kind of rain has been seen in the state during the monsoon. The intensity of the rain is going to increase in the next three days, which is likely to cause damage."

It may be noted that due to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh from August 13 to August 18, landslides at many places in the state caused a lot of damage, and many people lost their lives. Apart from this, an alert has also been issued regarding visibility.

"There will also be a lot of fog in the middle of the rain in the hilly areas, which can cause problems for the people driving there," an official said. In view of the same situation, the administration has issued instructions to all the officers to remain alert.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is constantly keeping an eye on the changes due to the weather. Emergency numbers have also been issued in the state to help the people. Machines have been deployed in areas where there is a possibility of landslides or road closures, an official said. (ANI)

