Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews availability and use of fertilizers with States/UTs

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with State Agriculture Ministers on the availability and use of fertilizers in the country on Tuesday. During the meeting, he also reviewed the progress of nano urea, nano DAP and the promotion of alternate fertilizers at the field level and steps initiated by the States in this regard.

Dr Mandaviya said, "There is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country with the present level of 150 LMT stocks. This stock will not only take care of the ongoing Kharif Season but will also ensure a comfortable opening for the forthcoming Rabi Season." Union Minister Mandaviya highlighted the necessity of reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilizers to save soil. He reiterated, "Union Government has already taken a step in the form of the Prime Minister Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM PRANAM) scheme. The efforts also include the introduction of slow-release Sulphur Coated Urea (Urea Gold), nano urea, nano DAP etc. to promote the use of alternate fertilizers to save mother earth. The State Government expressed their willingness to be active participants in this resolve."

There was a discussion on the initiative of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country which is acting as One-Stop-Shop catering to all the needs of farmers in one place. He made an appeal to all the State Agriculture Ministers and State Government Officials to regularly visit these PMKSKs and spread awareness among farmers. Union Minister made an earnest appeal to the States/ UTs about the need to keep a check on the diversion of agriculture-grade urea for non-agricultural purposes. He further asked the States/ UTs to run awareness campaigns, thereby, reducing the possible diversion of Agriculture Urea and to take strict action against the defaulters.

It is recalled that based on the Joint Inspections by the Fertilizer Flying Squad of the Centre Government and various State Agriculture Departments, State Governments have registered 45 FIRs against defaulting Urea Using Units, cancelled licenses of 32 Mixture Units and de-authorized 79 mixture units along with strict actions under Essential Commodities Act and Prevention of Black Marketing Act. The State Government also echoed the sentiment of Zero Tolerance against such culprits. The meeting concluded with the Centre and States on board to take all necessary steps forward to promote the use of alternate fertilizers and reduce the excessive consumption of Chemical Fertilizers.

The recently launched initiatives like PM-PRANAM, Urea Gold, Nano-Urea, and Nano-DAP were well recognized by the States with equal resolve to achieve the desired results in the larger interests of the farming community. State Agriculture Ministers from various States and senior officers from State Governments and senior officials of the Department of Fertilizers and Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare attended the meeting. (ANI)

