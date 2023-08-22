Left Menu

Farmer killed in bull attack in UP’s Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A farmer guarding his field in a village here died allegedly after being attacked by a bull, police said on Tuesday.

Salik Ram Yadav (55), a resident of Kuharan Purva village of Mohanpur Asidha Gram Panchayat, was on the scaffolding built in the field on Monday night.

Yadav was guarding his crop from stray cattle when a bull, which had entered the field late in the night, hit the scaffolding and he fell on the ground and the animal attacked him, police said.

Hearing the screams of the farmer, other farmers present in the neighbouring fields ran and somehow chased the bull away with sticks, they said.

The farmer died while he was being taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Shilpa Verma said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

