President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Goa on 3-day visit 

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit to the state. 

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:57 IST
President Murmu and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/X @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit to the state. President Droupadi Murmu landed at Dabolim airport in the afternoon and was welcomed by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant among others.

Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the state. "Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Naik received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Dabolim airport, Goa. The President was accorded guard of honour on her first visit to the state," the official media handle of President Murmu posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Goa from August 22 to 24, 2023. "On August 22, 2023, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Goa in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Goa. On the occasion, she will also distribute 'Sanad' under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries," an official statement issued by President's Secretariat said.

"On August 23, 2023, the President will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with the members of Tribal Groups of Goa at Raj Bhavan, Goa," it added. President Murmu will also address the Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

