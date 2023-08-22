Left Menu

CM Shinde stresses need to have cold storages for onions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said cold storages can provide a permanent solution to onion farmers woes and he has directed officials to work on the issue. There is a need to set up cold storages for onions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:26 IST
CM Shinde stresses need to have cold storages for onions
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said cold storages can provide a permanent solution to onion farmers' woes and he has directed officials to work on the issue. Speaking at a press conference along with deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, he also said that the government is working on the concept of 'onion bank', and a panel headed by senior scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar has been set up for it.

A section of farmers has been protesting against the Union government's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onion, a move aimed at dealing with price instability of the kitchen staple. “There is a need to set up cold storages for onions. If this happens, there will be a permanent solution to the problems faced by farmers. The concerned department has been directed to work on two-three options to address this,” Shinde said. Nashik, Ahmednagar and parts of Pune district form a major onion-producing belt in Maharashtra. The chief minister further said that the state government is in touch with the Centre over the issue and has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde went to Delhi on Monday night to meet Goyal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023