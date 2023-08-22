NLCIL completes permanent diversion of Paravanar River to safeguard habitats, agricultural fields

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) successfully completed the permanent diversion of the Paravanar River course on Monday to preserve the environment by safeguarding the habitats and agricultural fields from flooding during the incessant and heavy rains. This crucial project, covering a total length of 12 kilometres, addresses the pressing need to protect habitats and agricultural lands from inundation during heavy rainfall in the region.

The project had already seen substantial progress, with 10.5 kilometres of the river course realigned before the final 1.5 kilometres were undertaken by NLCIL, starting on July 26, 2023. The temporary alignment of the Paravanar River course was just 60 meters away from the Mine-2 cut face, posing a significant challenge in handling stormwater from a catchment area spanning over 100 square kilometres, primarily from the north-western and southern regions.

Given that numerous villages are located in this area, safeguarding these habitats and the associated agricultural fields from flooding during incessant rains became a paramount concern. NLCIL undertook the responsibility of providing a permanent waterway through the project to mitigate these risks.

To permanently divert the Paravanar river course covered approximately 18 hectares of land. This initiative is not only significant for protecting existing agricultural lands but also promises to extend irrigation to additional acres.

NLCIL mines have already been releasing Paravanar river water throughout the year to irrigate several acres of land, and the completion of this permanent diversion project will further enhance these capabilities. Furthermore, the continuous availability of water in the Paravanar River will contribute to the augmentation of groundwater resources in the region.

This achievement underscores NLCIL's commitment to environmental sustainability, agricultural development, and the welfare of communities in the region. The successful completion of the Paravanar River course diversion project stands as a testament to NLCIL's dedication to safeguarding habitats and enhancing agricultural prospects, ultimately benefiting the local communities and the broader environment. (ANI)

