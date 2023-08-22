Non-stop 100-hour seminar to be held in Bhopal, 100 speakers to speak on various topics of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 

After the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Task International Policy Research Centre is going to organise a 100-hour non-stop seminar in Bhopal, where 100 speakers across the world will share their views on various topics of 'Mann Ki Baat' at one platform. The seminar will start from 8 am on Wednesday, August 23 at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital and it will end at 11 am on Sunday, August 27. Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur will be the first speaker of the seminar.

Coordinator of the seminar, Dr Raghavendra Sharma said, "The seminar will be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. Its registration has been done and the team of Guinness Book Records will reach Bhopal on Tuesday." "After the completion of 100 episodes of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', 100 speakers from the country and abroad will share their views on various topics of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme for 100 hours non-stop on the same platform. There will be 100 listeners to hear the views of the speaker and there will be 100 new listeners for each speaker," Sharma said.

He further said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Prahlad Patel, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP state president V D Sharma, Justice U G Maheshwari, Justice H P Singh, Justice V S Kokje, Paramveer Chakra winner Yogendra Yadav, ADG Vipin Maheshwari, NRI Rohit Gangwal, NRI Narendra Veshandar, Vice Chancellor Mansarovar University Gaurav Tiwari, Vice Chancellor RGPV (Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya) Sunil Gupta and many other speakers from various fields from the country and abroad would attend the seminar. Apart from this, 100 resolutions will also be taken for social awareness in the seminar and new voters will also be made aware about voting, Sharma added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)