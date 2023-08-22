Bridge and Roof bags Rs 1,590 crore EPC contracts for FGD plants in Chhattisgarh

Left Menu

The cumulative value of the contract is Rs 1,590 crore and we have formed a technical tie-up with ASTIC Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd of Japan for the project execution, Bridge and Roof Manger Business Development Budhaditya Bose said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:06 IST
City-based Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited has bagged two EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts valued at Rs 1,590 crore from Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company. The contract is for the installation of FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) plants at two thermal power stations (TPS). ''The cumulative value of the contract is Rs 1,590 crore and we have formed a technical tie-up with ASTIC Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd of Japan for the project execution,'' Bridge and Roof Manger ( Business Development) Budhaditya Bose said. The projects are at the 1x500 MW Korba TPS and the 2x500 MW Marwa TPS. The two are scheduled to be completed within 30 months from the date of signing of the contracts. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply of equipment, site execution, commissioning and testing of the entire FGD units.

The FGD plants will help to reduce the sulphur content in the flue gas discharged from the power plants to meet the emission norms.

''We are a leading engineering and construction company with over 100 years of experience. The company has a strong track record of executing complex projects in the power sector and has an annual turnover of over Rs 3,300 crore,'' Bose said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

