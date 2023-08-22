Left Menu

U’khand suffered losses of over Rs 1,000 crore this monsoon: CM

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said a disaster-like situation prevails in Uttarakhand due to excessive rains and put the losses suffered by the state so far at over Rs 1,000 crore.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:39 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said a disaster-like situation prevails in Uttarakhand due to excessive rains and put the losses suffered by the state so far at over Rs 1,000 crore. ''Heavy rains this monsoon have destroyed crops, washed away roads, bridges, houses and cowsheds and also claimed the lives of several people and cattle. A disaster-like situation prevails in the state,” he said.

“Properties worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have been lost and the monsoon is still active,'' Dhami told reporters after reviewing the rain situation in the state after his return from Delhi. He said a scheme will soon be introduced by the state government to rehabilitate the affected people and take care of children who have lost their parents in rain-related disasters in Uttarakhand.

A team from the Centre has already made a preliminary survey and will make a detailed assessment of the losses caused by the disaster, Dhami said. Replying to a question regarding the increasing load of tourists in Uttarakhand's cities, he said the state’s disaster management authority is already working on carrying out a study of the load-bearing capacity of its major tourist towns.

