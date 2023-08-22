Left Menu

DU allocates over 11,600 UG seats in third admission round

Delhi University on Tuesday allocated over 11650 seats across undergraduate programmes in the third round of admission, officials informed.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:47 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI) Delhi University on Tuesday allocated over 11,650 seats across undergraduate programmes in the third round of admission, officials informed. In the second round of admission, a total of 64,288 students have confirmed their admission. Out of these, 34642 froze their seats.

Speaking to ANI, DU Dean of Admission, Haneet Gandhi said 28,889 students opted for upgradation, out of which, 6,104 candidates got their upgraded choice. “In the third round, we have allocated 11,656 seats across the university. The third round will conclude on August 27. The University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats,” Gandhi said.

There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. Classes for the undergraduate programme had already started on August 16.

The university also conducted admission on their supernumerary seats recently. There have been 1544 seats allocated across all colleges under the sports quota, while 886 seats under the extra-curricular activities quota and 3117 in the category CW (children/widows of the armed forces) According to the total data received till August 15, the top five programs are of BCom and BA streams in which maximum admissions have been taken. According to Dean Admissions Prof Haneet Gandhi, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five programs most students have opted for.

In June, DU kickstarted the admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 by launching a portal for registration. The university is offering 78 undergraduate programs in 68 colleges. Besides, there are 198 BA programme combinations.

The majority of the vacancies are available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics. (ANI)

