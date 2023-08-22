Lifestyle International FY23 profit jumps to Rs 700 crore

Retail store chain Lifestyle International Ltd, part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, has reported a jump in its net profit to Rs 700 crore for FY23, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Besides, revenue from operations of Lifestyle International also rose 49.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

The company operates retail stores under the brand names - Lifestyle Stores (large format departmental stores), Home Centre (home improvement stores) and Max (value fashion chain) along with international fashion apparel brands Bossini and Kappa.

Its net profit for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 269 crore and revenue from the operations stood at Rs 7,806 crore.

The total revenue of Lifestyle International for FY 2022-23 was Rs 11,810 crore.

Its total expenses were at Rs 10,877 crore, up 40.73 per cent for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

