Parshottam Rupala discusses opportunities for joint collaboration with AquaGen

A high-level delegation led by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India along with Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ms. Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary visited Norway today.

As the fisheries and aquaculture sector is being recognised for its contribution to the global economy, the Government of India is cognizant of the numerous global prospects that could enable it grow further. Hence the Norway visit was envisioned in order to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between India and Norway in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

The delegation attended the Opening Ceremony of the Aqua Nor 2023 trade show today at Trondheim Spektrum (Mendelsohn Conference Hall), Klostergata. Aqua Nor is one of the world's largest trade shows for aquaculture technology and innovation and is a biannual aquaculture exhibition and trade fair.

After attending the opening ceremony of the Aqua Nor 2023, exhibition and perusing the latest developments and solutions for sustainable aquaculture, the delegation visited AquaGen, a research-oriented breeding company that develops, manufactures, delivers genetic starter material and fertilized eggs to the global aquaculture industry. Shri Parshottam Rupala, and Dr. L. Murugan, discussed opportunities for joint collaboration with Mr. Knut Roflo, CEO, AquaGen. A presentation on salmon breeding was made by Shri Matias Medina, Director of breeding R&D at AquaGen.

