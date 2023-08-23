Shantanu Thakur asks stakeholders to join and participate in Global Maritime India Summit 2023

As part of series of roadshows under the guidance and direction of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for inviting and attracting clients and various stakeholders to participate actively in forthcoming Global Maritime India Summit scheduled to be held in October in New Delhi, Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) organized a virtual roadshow today. This had a pan India presence involving corporate and regional & site offices of IPRCL across various States in India. Representatives from Zonal Railways, State Maritime Boards, MoRTH, Major Ports, major Government sector units like Coal India Ltd., NICDC, NTPC, OMC, NALCO participated in the roadshow. Various industrial bodies and corporate units like JSW, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Jindal Power, Thriveni, Pipava Port, Rungta Mines, Legacy Warehouse, Ennore Tank Terminal, URC and various other units were active participants in the roadshow.

More than 190 participants were available in the roadshow consisting of Central and State Government agencies, Railways, Ports, Maritime Boards, and various officials from different corporate and industrial units related to maritime, infrastructure, logistics, and other sectors.

The Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Shri Shantanu Thakur virtually graced the occasion inspiring the stakeholders to join and participate in GMIS – 23. He said that GMIS-23 will provide viable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators and business experts in maritime sector around the world and to collaborate and discuss. He further highlighted that the summit will also offer an unparallel opportunity to showcase talent and forge new partnership for gaining insights into national and global port related industrial, infrastructure and logistics opportunities. He mentioned that this event is inspired by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s inspiring vision of making Indian maritime sector a leading blue economy of the world.

In his inaugural speech Managing Director, IPRCL Shri Anil Kumar Gupta emphasized that the roadshow will be an enlightening experience, focused on providing stakeholders with comprehensive insights into forthcoming GMIS-23 involving global participation. Summarizing business opportunities in the GMIS-23, Shri Gupta explained that by attending this event, clients will gain access to a wealth of knowledge, expert perspectives, opportunity to collaborate and build a wider network.

A presentation was shown to all clients highlighting the professional profile of IPRCL and essential information about GMIS-23. Presentation widely covered the success journey of Indian Maritime sector and the growth trajectory since last decade in various areas of maritime industry. The smart port, green shipping, capacity enhancement through automation, ship building & recycling, maritime tourism, inland waterways grids, maritime safety & security were deliberated for the knowledge of clients. Corporate video of GMIS was also presented to enlighten clients about business opportunities in GMIS. Shri Anang Pal Malik, Director Works and Shri R.K. Lal, CGM Business Development, IPRCL interacted with clients flagging advantages for business growth and collaboration by participating in Global Maritime India Summit 2023.

Senior officers from South-Eastern Coalfields Ltd. and JNPA represented their companies as Guest speakers and highlighted business opportunities which companies will gain during GMIS-23.Shantanu Thakur asks stakeholders to join and participate in Global Maritime India Summit 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)