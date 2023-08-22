China foreign ministry official: Xi, Ramaphosa discussed trade imbalance issues

China's President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed bilateral trade issues, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

The leaders of the two countries talked about trade imbalance issues, Wu Peng, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of African Affairs, said, adding that China will try its best to import more high quality products from South Africa.

