China foreign ministry official: Xi, Ramaphosa discussed trade imbalance issues
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:11 IST
China's President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed bilateral trade issues, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.
The leaders of the two countries talked about trade imbalance issues, Wu Peng, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of African Affairs, said, adding that China will try its best to import more high quality products from South Africa.
