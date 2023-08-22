Left Menu

16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:30 IST
16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred 16 IAS officers and 13 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Priyank Bharti has been posted as secretary, public works department while D P S Kharbanda has been given the charge of secretary, technical education and industrial training with additional charge of chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, according to an official order. Amarpal Singh has been posted as chief executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency, while Varinder Kumar Sharma, who is special secretary, home affairs, has been given the additional charge of director, tourism and cultural affairs.

Deepti Uppal has been posted as joint managing director-cum-chief executive officer, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company while Shena Aggarwal has been given the charge of special secretary, social security and women and child development, said the order.

Sanyam Aggarwal has been posted as special secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare and Baldeep Kaur has been posted as special secretary, personnel with additional charge of special secretary, vigilance and managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.

Sandeep Kumar has been posted as deputy commissioner, Tarn Taran while Abhijeet Kapilash has been given the charge of director, mines and geology.

Sandeep Rishi has been posted as commissioner, municipal commissioner, Ludhiana while Amit Kumar Panchal has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Phagwara.

Among Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have been shifted included Paramdeep Singh, Rajdeep Kaur, Rakesh Kumar Popli and Jyoti Bala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023