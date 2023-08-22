Himachal cabinet decides to amend Saran Jayanti Energy Policy

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to amend the Saran Jayanti Energy Policy, wherein the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be for a period of 40 years.

The policy envisages clean and green energy development through expeditious use of full energy potential specially hydro and solar to add an additional 10,000 MW of green energy by 2030.

The royalty will now be 15 per cent for the first 12 years, 20 per cent for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the remaining 10-year period, according to the proposal approved by the state cabinet.

The project would revert to the government thereafter, free of cost and free from all encumbrances and liabilities. However, the royalty payable to the State for an extended period will not be less than 50 per cent, an official release said.

The cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sulku also decided to withdraw the relaxation given for staggered free power royalty in favour of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh, 382 MW Sunni Dam and 500 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Projects with immediate effect.

The Cabinet also decided to rationalize the tariff of water cess to be charged from the Hydel Power Projects.

The cabinet gave its nod to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 65,000 to Rs. 2 lakh under Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Scheme and also approved enhancing the support price for procurement of apple mango and citrus fruits under the Market Intervention Scheme for 2023-24 from Rs 10.50 per Kg to Rs 12 per Kg and the support price for Galgal and lemon from Rs 8 per Kg to Rs 10 per Kg.

Approval was also accorded for increasing the honorarium of Cook cum Helper under Mid Day Meal Yojna from Rs 3500 to Rs 4000 per month, with effect from April 1, 2023, benefitting 21,431 individuals.

It also decided to enhance the wage rates under MGNREGS from Rs. 224 to Rs. 240 in non-tribal areas and Rs. 294 from Rs. 280 in tribal areas from August 15, 2023.

The cabinet approved the proposal to regularise the services of part time water carriers in the Education Department who have completed 11 years of combined daily wage and part-time services as on March 31 and September 30, 2023.

The Cabinet gave its consent to rename the Labour and Employment Department as the Department of Labour Employment and Overseas Placement.

The Cabinet expressed grief and paid tribute to the people who lost their lives due to massive devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains, resulting in heavy loss.

