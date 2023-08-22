Bihar govt ban bans internet services in Bagada after clash between groups 

The state government has decided to ban internet service in Bagaha sub-division of West Champaran district. The state headquarters issued this order after miscreants went on a rampage in Bagaha. Net services have been banned as per the instructions of the Home Department. In a letter dated August 22 Home Department (Special Branch) issued an order that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Bagaha Subdivision of West Champaran District from August 22 (14:00 hours) to August 24 (14:00 hours).

Dr S. Siddharth Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Bihar, issued the order. The letter stated, "As reported by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police West Champaran as well as SP, Bagaha some anti-social element in Bagaha Subdivision of West Champaran District may use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumour amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility and in view of that messages shall not be transmitted in Bagaha Subdivision of West Champaran District from August 22 (14:00 hours) to August 24."

A clash occurred between the two parties yesterday and within no time the scuffle took a violent form when rumour was spread that an idol was vandalised. DM of the district Dinesh Roy and DIG of Champaran Range Jayantkant appealed to maintain peace and conducted a flag march. Dozens of people were taken into custody and interrogation is going on. The situation still remains tense in Bagada. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between two groups during a Mahaviri Yatra flag march in the Motihari district of Bihar on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

According to police, many people along with police personnel got injured in the clashes that took place on Monday. According to preliminary information, the procession was going peacefully from Pipra village to Pachhiyari Tola, when bricks and stones were hurled at the people carrying the procession. Dharmendra Yadav, SHO of Darpa Police Station is also said to be injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)