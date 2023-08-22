West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee launches anti-ragging helpline for all educational institutions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an anti-ragging helpline number 18003455678 for all educational institutions in the state. Speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata in a meeting with the organisers of Durga Puja, Mamata Banerjee said that the Jadavpur University student death case has served as an "eye-opener" for the state.

"Jadavpur student death case is an eye opener for us. Now the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) will take charge of the inquiry," she said. On the newly-launched helpline number for ragging, Mamata Banerjee said, "If anyone faces ragging call this helpline number. The Police will make sure that the caller's number is not mentioned openly. For this, the police should start a locker for maintaining the complainer's identity."

Earlier in the day, the state Education Minister Bratya Basu blamed Governor CV Ananda Bose for the student's death at Jadavpur University. The minister also linked the case with the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Trinamool Congress government over the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.

Protests erupted in the Opposition benches as the minister dragged the Governor into the student death case and the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House. A first-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9.

His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state. (ANI)

