U.S. Interior approves 704 MW Rhode Island offshore wind farm
Updated: 22-08-2023
The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday approved the construction of a 704MW wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, the fourth offshore wind project the agency has greenlit as the Biden administration tries to meet a goal of bringing 30GW of offshore wind power online by 2030.
The Revolution Wind project off of Point Judith, Rhode Island could power nearly 250,000 homes and create 1,200 local jobs during the construction phase, the Interior Department said.
