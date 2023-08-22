Delhi Govt official, wife sent to one-day judicial custody in minor rape case

The Tis Hazari court on Tuesday sent Delhi government official Premoday Khakha and his wife to judicial custody till Wednesday in connection with the rape of a minor girl. The accused government official allegedly sexually harassed his friend's minor daughter for several months and impregnated her. His wife Seema Rani, who was also arrested by the Delhi Police in the same case, has also been sent to further one-day judicial custody.

Both accused were produced before duty judge Katyayani Sharma Kandwal late in the evening under police protection, where the court sent them to Judicial custody for one day. Advocate Uma Shankar Gautam, appearing for the Husband and Wife, after the court proceedings interacted with the media and said the allegations made against Premoday Khakha are baseless in regard to the pregnancy of the victim.

He said allegations against him are false as the accused had a vasectomy done and all the other remaining tests including the potency test have also been completed by the police within 24 hours of arrest. The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor. Earlier on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi said that Khakha's wife threatened the victim and made the minor victim undergo an abortion.

Earlier on Monday, Khakha, who was the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government, was suspended later. Earlier last week Delhi Police lodged FIR under rape, molestation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and under the POCSO Act. (ANI)

