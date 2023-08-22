Left Menu

UP govt to introduce biometric verification system for providing nutritious food to pregnant women

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Beneficiaries of the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to provide nutritious food to pregnant women will be verified through a biometric system to ensure transparency in the scheme.

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved this proposal, said an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

This will bring transparency in the distribution of nutrition and it will be ensured that the beneficiaries get nutritious food in required quantity, it said.

The system of providing nutritious food to pregnant women is operated by the Department of Child Development and Nutrition. Along the lines of the ration distribution system, the government will now verify beneficiaries through a biometric system and provide nutritious food kits to them.

The state government will bear 100 per cent of the expenditure to be incurred under the scheme, the statement added.

