India win gold and silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya clinched gold and silver respectively in the junior men's 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

Dabas lifted a best total of 135kg while Jograjiya had his best total lift of 132kg.

India is fielding 21 athletes in the 9-day championship.

