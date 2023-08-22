Left Menu

India win gold and silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:29 IST
Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya clinched gold and silver respectively in the junior men's 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

Dabas lifted a best total of 135kg while Jograjiya had his best total lift of 132kg.

India is fielding 21 athletes in the 9-day championship.

